Shriram Asset Management Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 54.55% to Rs 0.10 croreNet Loss of Shriram Asset Management Co reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 54.55% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.59 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.44% to Rs 0.94 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.100.22 -55 0.940.90 4 OPM %-800.00-486.36 --557.45-327.78 - PBDT0.27-0.10 LP -1.08-0.41 -163 PBT0.26-0.11 LP -1.11-0.43 -158 NP-0.22-0.04 -450 -1.59-0.36 -342
