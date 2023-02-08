Shriram Asset Management Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 56.07% to Rs 1.67 croreNet Loss of Shriram Asset Management Co reported to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 56.07% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.671.07 56 OPM %5.99-11.21 -PBDT-0.35-0.12 -192 PBT-0.42-0.18 -133 NP-0.42-0.15 -180
