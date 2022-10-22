Shriram City Union Finance consolidated net profit rises 27.12% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 26.10% to Rs 2150.47 croreNet profit of Shriram City Union Finance rose 27.12% to Rs 379.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 298.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 26.10% to Rs 2150.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1705.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2150.471705.38 26 OPM %63.3165.07 -PBDT534.46424.87 26 PBT512.66402.98 27 NP379.41298.47 27
