Shriram City Union Finance standalone net profit rises 1.88% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 5.64% to Rs 1439.82 croreNet profit of Shriram City Union Finance rose 1.88% to Rs 258.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 253.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 5.64% to Rs 1439.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1362.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1439.821362.95 6 OPM %65.3158.76 -PBDT410.62392.03 5 PBT402.54383.82 5 NP258.75253.97 2
