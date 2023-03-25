Shriram Finance approves issuance of senior notes aggregating $150 mn

-
ALSO READ
Benchmarks trade with decent gains; European shares decline
CRISIL Q4 PAT rises 17.5% YoY to Rs 158 cr
Board of Petronet LNG accords approval to set up floating storage and regasification unit
HDFC, Dabur India, IRB Infra, NBCC in focus
RBI Releases Concept Note On Central Bank Digital Currency
-
The notes mature on 29 September 2029. The interest is payable semi annually at rate of Compounded Daily SOFR + 2.25% Floating Rate per annum.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU