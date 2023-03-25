Shriram Finance approves issuance of senior notes aggregating $150 mn

Shriram Finance has approved the issuance of USD 150,000,000 Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2026 (Notes) on private placement basis, under the USD 3,500,000,000 Global Medium Term Note Programme. The notes will be issued on 29 March 2023 and will be listed on Indian International Exchange.

The notes mature on 29 September 2029. The interest is payable semi annually at rate of Compounded Daily SOFR + 2.25% Floating Rate per annum.

