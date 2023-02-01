Shriram Finance consolidated net profit rises 162.22% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 61.73% to Rs 7808.06 crore

Net profit of Shriram Finance rose 162.22% to Rs 1798.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 686.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 61.73% to Rs 7808.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4827.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.7808.064827.8673.1269.402475.97957.952415.46923.291798.88686.02

