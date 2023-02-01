Shriram Finance consolidated net profit rises 162.22% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shriram Transport chairman S. Lakshmninarayanan resigns
DCM Shriram slides as Q2 PAT skid 19% YoY to Rs 128 cr
Shriram Transport Finance Company to consider fund raising via NCD issuance
Board of Shriram Transport Finance Company appoints directors
Shriram Finance raises $100 mln long-term funding from ADB
-
Sales rise 61.73% to Rs 7808.06 croreNet profit of Shriram Finance rose 162.22% to Rs 1798.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 686.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 61.73% to Rs 7808.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4827.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales7808.064827.86 62 OPM %73.1269.40 -PBDT2475.97957.95 158 PBT2415.46923.29 162 NP1798.88686.02 162
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU