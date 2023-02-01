JUST IN
Shriram Finance consolidated net profit rises 162.22% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 61.73% to Rs 7808.06 crore

Net profit of Shriram Finance rose 162.22% to Rs 1798.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 686.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 61.73% to Rs 7808.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4827.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales7808.064827.86 62 OPM %73.1269.40 -PBDT2475.97957.95 158 PBT2415.46923.29 162 NP1798.88686.02 162

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 07:30 IST

