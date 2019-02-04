Shriram Pistons & Rings standalone net profit declines 16.15% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 2.69% to Rs 440.90 croreNet profit of Shriram Pistons & Rings declined 16.15% to Rs 24.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 28.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 2.69% to Rs 440.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 429.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales440.90429.36 3 OPM %13.7815.46 -PBDT62.1167.27 -8 PBT39.0344.48 -12 NP24.1928.85 -16
