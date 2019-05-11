Shriram Pistons & Rings standalone net profit declines 5.88% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shriram Pistons & Rings standalone net profit rises 3.13% in the September 2018 quarter
Shriram Pistons & Rings standalone net profit declines 16.15% in the December 2018 quarter
Samkrg Pistons & Rings standalone net profit declines 4.10% in the December 2018 quarter
Godawari Power & Ispat consolidated net profit declines 40.94% in the March 2019 quarter
L G Balakrishnan & Bros standalone net profit declines 22.24% in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 16.16% to Rs 562.11 croreNet profit of Shriram Pistons & Rings declined 5.88% to Rs 43.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 46.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.16% to Rs 562.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 483.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 0.31% to Rs 138.45 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 138.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.04% to Rs 1954.91 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1729.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales562.11483.90 16 1954.911729.41 13 OPM %15.2518.67 -15.0316.92 - PBDT88.8093.37 -5 303.57301.17 1 PBT62.0670.00 -11 209.24210.84 -1 NP43.8646.60 -6 138.45138.88 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU