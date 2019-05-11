Shriram Pistons & Rings standalone net profit declines 5.88% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 16.16% to Rs 562.11 crore

Net profit of declined 5.88% to Rs 43.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 46.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.16% to Rs 562.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 483.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.31% to Rs 138.45 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 138.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.04% to Rs 1954.91 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1729.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

