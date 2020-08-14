Shriram Transport Finance Company consolidated net profit declines 49.92% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 2.95% to Rs 4140.91 crore

Net profit of Shriram Transport Finance Company declined 49.92% to Rs 319.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 637.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 2.95% to Rs 4140.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4022.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.4140.914022.3065.9375.02466.581015.02430.58981.58319.25637.44

