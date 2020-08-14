Shriram Transport Finance Company consolidated net profit declines 49.92% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 2.95% to Rs 4140.91 croreNet profit of Shriram Transport Finance Company declined 49.92% to Rs 319.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 637.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 2.95% to Rs 4140.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4022.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4140.914022.30 3 OPM %65.9375.02 -PBDT466.581015.02 -54 PBT430.58981.58 -56 NP319.25637.44 -50
