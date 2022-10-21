Shriram Transport Finance Company consolidated net profit rises 38.16% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.83% to Rs 5347.57 crore

Net profit of Shriram Transport Finance Company rose 38.16% to Rs 1069.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 774.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.83% to Rs 5347.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4697.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.5347.574697.8675.9774.591475.591074.011440.701040.651069.52774.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)