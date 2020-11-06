Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd extends winning spree

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 849.4, up 4.17% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 24.64% in last one year as compared to a 1.85% jump in NIFTY and a 7.49% jump in the Nifty Financial Services.

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 849.4, up 4.17% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 12233.75. The Sensex is at 41762.42, up 1.02%. Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd has gained around 34.02% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 13.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12659.35, up 1.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 43.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 45.07 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 844.75, up 4.31% on the day. Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd is down 24.64% in last one year as compared to a 1.85% jump in NIFTY and a 7.49% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 9.8 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

