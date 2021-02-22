Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd falls around 2%

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1376.6, down 1.99% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 5.39% in last one year as compared to a 24.99% rally in NIFTY and a 16.41% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1376.6, down 1.99% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.31% on the day, quoting at 14786.15. The Sensex is at 50100.16, down 1.55%.Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd has added around 14.62% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 9.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16747.1, down 1.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 45.88 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 18.19 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

