Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd sees bargain buying

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17763.15, up 1.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.49 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1270.45, up 2.15% on the day. Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd is down 1.85% in last one year as compared to a 27.28% spurt in NIFTY and a 23.12% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 14.13 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

