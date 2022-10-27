Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd soars 1.92%, up for third straight session

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1240.5, up 1.92% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 16.67% in last one year as compared to a 0.99% fall in NIFTY and a 3.65% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1240.5, up 1.92% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 17680.9. The Sensex is at 59580.99, up 0.06%. Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd has added around 5.58% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18280.9, up 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.3 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1246, up 2.09% on the day. Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd is down 16.67% in last one year as compared to a 0.99% fall in NIFTY and a 3.65% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 8.67 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)