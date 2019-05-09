Shriram Transport Finance Company standalone net profit declines 22.43% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 9.20% to Rs 3871.27 crore

Net profit of declined 22.43% to Rs 746.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 961.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.20% to Rs 3871.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3545.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.20% to Rs 2563.99 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2460.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.72% to Rs 15522.22 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 13298.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

