Shriram Transport Finance Company standalone net profit declines 22.43% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 9.20% to Rs 3871.27 croreNet profit of Shriram Transport Finance Company declined 22.43% to Rs 746.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 961.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.20% to Rs 3871.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3545.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 4.20% to Rs 2563.99 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2460.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.72% to Rs 15522.22 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 13298.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales3871.273545.12 9 15522.2213298.46 17 OPM %73.9684.27 -72.8675.22 - PBDT983.751378.43 -29 3821.243698.19 3 PBT972.241368.35 -29 3778.273662.06 3 NP746.04961.76 -22 2563.992460.54 4
