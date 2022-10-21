Shriram Transport Finance Company standalone net profit rises 38.33% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 13.83% to Rs 5347.57 croreNet profit of Shriram Transport Finance Company rose 38.33% to Rs 1066.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 771.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.83% to Rs 5347.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4697.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales5347.574697.86 14 OPM %75.9774.59 -PBDT1475.591074.01 37 PBT1440.701040.65 38 NP1066.87771.24 38
