Shriram Transport Finance Company to consider fund raising

In month of October 2022

Shriram Transport Finance Company will consider raising of funds by way of issue of redeemable non-convertible debt securities including bonds in onshore/offshore market on private placement basis, subject to market conditions and in this regard, the meeting(s) of the concerned committees viz. the Banking and Finance Committee, Debt Issuance Committee and Allotment Committee- NCDs will be held to consider and approve the issue and allotment of redeemable non-convertible debt securities / bonds during the month ending 31 October 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)