Shriram Transport Finance Company to consider fund raising via NCD issuance
In month of October 2022Shriram Transport Finance Company will consider raising of funds by way of issue of redeemable non-convertible debt securities including bonds in onshore/offshore market on private placement basis, subject to market conditions and in this regard, the meeting(s) of the concerned committees viz. the Banking and Finance Committee, Debt Issuance Committee and Allotment Committee- NCDs will be held to consider and approve the issue and allotment of redeemable non-convertible debt securities / bonds during the month ending 31 October 2022.
