Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.79 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 73.27% to Rs 5.79 croreNet loss of Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation reported to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 73.27% to Rs 5.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 21.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 50.98% to Rs 1.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 40.35% to Rs 59.85 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 100.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales5.7921.66 -73 59.85100.33 -40 OPM %155.9632.36 -60.7528.31 - PBDT-0.781.10 PL 1.643.89 -58 PBT-0.821.06 PL 1.503.73 -60 NP-0.790.78 PL 1.252.55 -51
