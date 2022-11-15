Shubham Polyspin standalone net profit rises 1600.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 33.02% to Rs 9.94 crore

Net profit of Shubham Polyspin rose 1600.00% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 33.02% to Rs 9.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.9.9414.84-1.111.480.870.340.560.110.510.03

