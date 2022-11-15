JUST IN
Davangere Sugar Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.52 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Shubham Polyspin standalone net profit rises 1600.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 33.02% to Rs 9.94 crore

Net profit of Shubham Polyspin rose 1600.00% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 33.02% to Rs 9.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales9.9414.84 -33 OPM %-1.111.48 -PBDT0.870.34 156 PBT0.560.11 409 NP0.510.03 1600

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:42 IST

