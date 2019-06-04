Shukra Bullions reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 46.77% to Rs 1.65 crore

Net profit of remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 46.77% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 21.84% to Rs 3.65 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

