Shukra Bullions reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 46.77% to Rs 1.65 crore

Net profit of Shukra Bullions remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 46.77% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 21.84% to Rs 3.65 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.653.10 -47 3.654.67 -22 OPM %1.820.97 -1.370.86 - PBDT0.030.03 0 0.050.04 25 PBT0.020.02 0 0.030.02 50 NP0.010.01 0 0.020.01 100

First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 14:13 IST

