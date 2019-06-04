Shukra Jewellery consolidated net profit rises 207.14% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 57.12% to Rs 13.18 croreNet profit of Shukra Jewellery rose 207.14% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 57.12% to Rs 13.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 30.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 11.54% to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 50.97% to Rs 17.99 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 36.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales13.1830.74 -57 17.9936.69 -51 OPM %1.441.11 -3.891.72 - PBDT0.620.33 88 0.500.53 -6 PBT0.550.23 139 0.360.34 6 NP0.430.14 207 0.230.26 -12
