Shukra Jewellery consolidated net profit rises 41.86% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Shukra Jewellery rose 41.86% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 30.27% to Rs 9.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.74% to Rs 0.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 105.23% to Rs 36.92 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

