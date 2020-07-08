Shukra Jewellery consolidated net profit rises 41.86% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 30.27% to Rs 9.19 croreNet profit of Shukra Jewellery rose 41.86% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 30.27% to Rs 9.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 21.74% to Rs 0.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 105.23% to Rs 36.92 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales9.1913.18 -30 36.9217.99 105 OPM %8.921.44 -2.033.89 - PBDT0.740.62 19 0.460.50 -8 PBT0.690.55 25 0.350.36 -3 NP0.610.43 42 0.280.23 22
