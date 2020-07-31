Shukra Pharmaceuticals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 54.79% to Rs 4.04 croreNet loss of Shukra Pharmaceuticals reported to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 54.79% to Rs 4.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 91.30% to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 109.36% to Rs 11.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales4.042.61 55 11.855.66 109 OPM %1.2431.03 -13.0828.98 - PBDT0.060.81 -93 1.561.68 -7 PBT-0.560.40 PL 0.080.72 -89 NP-0.390.41 PL 0.040.46 -91
