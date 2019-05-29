Shukra Pharmaceuticals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shukra Pharmaceuticals reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter
Shukra Jewellery reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Investors desert healthcare counter; Sun Pharma plunges over 9%
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives tentative ANDA approval for Fulvestrant Injection
Alembic Pharmaceuticals allots NCDs aggregating Rs 350 crore
-
Sales rise 157.43% to Rs 2.60 croreNet profit of Shukra Pharmaceuticals reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 157.43% to Rs 2.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 54.90% to Rs 0.46 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.16% to Rs 5.69 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2.601.01 157 5.695.36 6 OPM %33.85-25.74 -30.5830.22 - PBDT0.89-0.25 LP 1.751.68 4 PBT0.48-0.61 LP 0.790.94 -16 NP0.23-0.15 LP 0.461.02 -55
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU