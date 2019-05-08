Shyam Century Ferrous consolidated net profit declines 83.60% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 30.44% to Rs 28.43 croreNet profit of Shyam Century Ferrous declined 83.60% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 30.44% to Rs 28.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 40.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 4.32% to Rs 16.67 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.85% to Rs 133.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 123.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales28.4340.87 -30 133.31123.61 8 OPM %0.3923.93 -13.3015.20 - PBDT-0.3510.00 PL 17.5618.48 -5 PBT-1.019.29 PL 14.7915.99 -8 NP1.146.95 -84 16.6715.98 4
