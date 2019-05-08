Shyam Century Ferrous consolidated net profit declines 83.60% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 30.44% to Rs 28.43 crore

Net profit of Shyam Century Ferrous declined 83.60% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 30.44% to Rs 28.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 40.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.32% to Rs 16.67 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.85% to Rs 133.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 123.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

