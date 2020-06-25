Shyam Century Ferrous consolidated net profit rises 357.02% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 17.66% to Rs 33.45 crore

Net profit of Shyam Century Ferrous rose 357.02% to Rs 5.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.66% to Rs 33.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 28.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 89.68% to Rs 1.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 34.55% to Rs 87.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 133.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

