Shyam Century Ferrous consolidated net profit rises 357.02% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 17.66% to Rs 33.45 crore

Net profit of Shyam Century Ferrous rose 357.02% to Rs 5.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.66% to Rs 33.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 28.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 89.68% to Rs 1.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 34.55% to Rs 87.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 133.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales33.4528.43 18 87.25133.31 -35 OPM %17.640.39 -0.7913.30 - PBDT6.26-0.35 LP 2.1717.56 -88 PBT5.69-1.01 LP -0.1214.79 PL NP5.211.14 357 1.7216.67 -90

First Published: Thu, June 25 2020. 19:30 IST

