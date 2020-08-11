Shyam Century Ferrous reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.29 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 33.54% to Rs 17.60 croreNet profit of Shyam Century Ferrous reported to Rs 3.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 33.54% to Rs 17.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 13.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales17.6013.18 34 OPM %18.52-17.00 -PBDT3.34-2.01 LP PBT2.88-2.58 LP NP3.29-1.78 LP
