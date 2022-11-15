Shyam Century Ferrous standalone net profit declines 47.75% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 16.47% to Rs 43.11 crore

Net profit of Shyam Century Ferrous declined 47.75% to Rs 6.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 16.47% to Rs 43.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 51.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.43.1151.6117.1730.119.6617.028.7316.626.4912.42

