Shyam Century Ferrous standalone net profit declines 47.75% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 16.47% to Rs 43.11 crore

Net profit of Shyam Century Ferrous declined 47.75% to Rs 6.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 16.47% to Rs 43.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 51.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales43.1151.61 -16 OPM %17.1730.11 -PBDT9.6617.02 -43 PBT8.7316.62 -47 NP6.4912.42 -48

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:13 IST

