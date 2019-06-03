Shyam Telecom standalone net profit rises 379.10% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 77.82% to Rs 0.61 croreNet profit of Shyam Telecom rose 379.10% to Rs 3.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 77.82% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 12.22 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 63.47% to Rs 8.65 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 23.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.612.75 -78 8.6523.68 -63 OPM %-139.34-58.18 --78.61-13.72 - PBDT3.240.76 326 -1.970.50 PL PBT3.160.68 365 -2.260.15 PL NP3.210.67 379 -12.220.14 PL
