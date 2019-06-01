Sibar Auto Parts reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 8.76% to Rs 6.87 croreNet Loss of Sibar Auto Parts reported to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 8.76% to Rs 6.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.61 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.99% to Rs 27.41 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 23.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales6.877.53 -9 27.4123.23 18 OPM %-8.88-6.11 --10.07-3.36 - PBDT-0.08-0.05 -60 -2.67-0.93 -187 PBT-0.32-0.49 35 -3.60-1.59 -126 NP-0.32-0.52 38 -3.61-1.62 -123
