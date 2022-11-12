Sibar Auto Parts reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 37.52% to Rs 6.89 crore

Net profit of Sibar Auto Parts reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 37.52% to Rs 6.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.6.895.014.214.590.180.100.04-0.040.04-0.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)