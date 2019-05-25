Siddha Ventures reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Siddha Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Siddha Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Why are Siddha docs being discriminated against,HC asks govt
Ayush Ministry gives nod for Siddha dossier
Board of Geecee Ventures approves buyback of shares up to Rs 11 cr
-
Sales decline 10.53% to Rs 0.17 croreNet profit of Siddha Ventures reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 3.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 10.53% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 3.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 10.53% to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.170.19 -11 0.170.19 -11 OPM %17.65-1973.68 --47.06-2000.00 - PBDT0.03-3.75 LP -0.08-3.80 98 PBT0.03-3.75 LP -0.08-3.80 98 NP0.05-3.75 LP -0.06-3.80 98
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU