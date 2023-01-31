JUST IN
Sigachi Industries consolidated net profit rises 2.83% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.97% to Rs 68.85 crore

Net profit of Sigachi Industries rose 2.83% to Rs 9.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.97% to Rs 68.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 65.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales68.8565.59 5 OPM %20.3519.32 -PBDT14.1012.92 9 PBT12.3212.18 1 NP9.829.55 3

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 07:38 IST

