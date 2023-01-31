Sigachi Industries consolidated net profit rises 2.83% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.97% to Rs 68.85 crore

Net profit of Sigachi Industries rose 2.83% to Rs 9.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.97% to Rs 68.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 65.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.68.8565.5920.3519.3214.1012.9212.3212.189.829.55

