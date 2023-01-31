Sigachi Industries consolidated net profit rises 2.83% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sigachi Industries soars amid sharp spike in volumes
Sigachi Industries consolidated net profit rises 37.73% in the September 2022 quarter
Sigachi Laboratories standalone net profit declines 3.66% in the September 2022 quarter
Healthcare stocks slide
Neogen Chemicals gains after ICRA assigns 'A/Stable' rating to LT debt
-
Sales rise 4.97% to Rs 68.85 croreNet profit of Sigachi Industries rose 2.83% to Rs 9.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.97% to Rs 68.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 65.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales68.8565.59 5 OPM %20.3519.32 -PBDT14.1012.92 9 PBT12.3212.18 1 NP9.829.55 3
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU