Signet Industries standalone net profit declines 18.93% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 25.20% to Rs 272.00 croreNet profit of Signet Industries declined 18.93% to Rs 3.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 25.20% to Rs 272.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 217.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales272.00217.26 25 OPM %5.788.86 -PBDT8.039.26 -13 PBT6.167.57 -19 NP3.944.86 -19
