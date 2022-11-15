Sika Interplant Systems consolidated net profit declines 69.71% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 62.88% to Rs 13.35 croreNet profit of Sika Interplant Systems declined 69.71% to Rs 2.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 62.88% to Rs 13.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 35.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales13.3535.96 -63 OPM %18.8020.19 -PBDT3.198.08 -61 PBT3.007.88 -62 NP2.127.00 -70
