Sikka Ports & Terminals standalone net profit rises 20.54% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.71 crore in the September 2022 quarter
All Ports To Prepare Master Plan In Order To Become Mega Ports By 2047
Adani Ports consortium acquires Israel's Haifa Port
NAM India skid after Q1 PAT drops 37% YoY to Rs 114 cr
Infosys opens NSW Living Lab in Sydney
-
Sales rise 12.99% to Rs 1096.28 croreNet profit of Sikka Ports & Terminals rose 20.54% to Rs 572.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 474.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.99% to Rs 1096.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 970.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1096.28970.25 13 OPM %60.6166.82 -PBDT978.871012.63 -3 PBT863.07897.46 -4 NP572.21474.69 21
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU