Sikka Ports & Terminals standalone net profit rises 20.54% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Sikka Ports & Terminals rose 20.54% to Rs 572.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 474.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.99% to Rs 1096.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 970.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1096.28970.2560.6166.82978.871012.63863.07897.46572.21474.69

