Sikka Ports & Terminals standalone net profit rises 20.54% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.99% to Rs 1096.28 crore

Net profit of Sikka Ports & Terminals rose 20.54% to Rs 572.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 474.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.99% to Rs 1096.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 970.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1096.28970.25 13 OPM %60.6166.82 -PBDT978.871012.63 -3 PBT863.07897.46 -4 NP572.21474.69 21

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 15:50 IST

