Sikko Industries standalone net profit declines 67.75% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.59% to Rs 15.08 crore

Net profit of Sikko Industries declined 67.75% to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.59% to Rs 15.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.15.0812.6113.9948.932.076.131.885.961.695.24

