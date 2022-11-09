SIL Investments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.04 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 11.21% to Rs 20.20 croreNet loss of SIL Investments reported to Rs 4.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 17.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 11.21% to Rs 20.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 22.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales20.2022.75 -11 OPM %-16.9893.71 -PBDT0.9421.57 -96 PBT0.5121.46 -98 NP-4.0417.43 PL
