Business Standard

SIL Investments standalone net profit declines 98.36% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 98.11% to Rs 1.47 crore

Net profit of SIL Investments declined 98.36% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 60.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 98.11% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 77.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.4777.64 -98 OPM %61.9099.12 -PBDT1.0676.44 -99 PBT1.0376.41 -99 NP0.9960.22 -98

First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 16:32 IST

