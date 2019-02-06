SIL Investments standalone net profit declines 98.36% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
SIL Investments standalone net profit declines 68.51% in the September 2018 quarter
No state to be penalised for doing well: 15th Finance Commission
Mumbai must get special infra grants: Cong to finance panel
Odisha's growth volatile: 15th Finance Commission
Finance Commission Holds Consultation With Leading Economists
-
Sales decline 98.11% to Rs 1.47 croreNet profit of SIL Investments declined 98.36% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 60.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 98.11% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 77.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.4777.64 -98 OPM %61.9099.12 -PBDT1.0676.44 -99 PBT1.0376.41 -99 NP0.9960.22 -98
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU