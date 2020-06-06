Silver Lake hikes investment in RIL's Jio Platforms

Reliance Industries (RIL) said that Silver Lake and its co-investors will invest an additional Rs 4,546.80 crore in Jio Platforms, the conglomerate's subsidiary.

On 4 May 2020, RIL announced that Silver Lake invested Rs 5,655.75 crore in Jio Platforms. This new investment brings the aggregate investment by Silver Lake and its co-investors in RIL's digital unit to Rs 10,202.55 crore, translating into 2.08% in the company (at an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore).

With this investment, Jio Platforms has raised Rs 92,202.15 crore from leading technology investors in less than six weeks.

Jio Platforms, a wholly-owned subsidiary of RIL, is a next-generation technology company building a digital society for India by bringing together Jio's leading digital apps, digital ecosystems.

Silver Lake, a global leader in large-scale technology investing, aims to build and grow great companies by partnering with world-class management teams. Its investments have included Airbnb, Alibaba, Ant Financial, Alphabet's Verily and Waymo units, Dell Technologies, Twitter and numerous other global technology leaders.

Commenting on the aggregate investment brought by Silver Lake, Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director, Reliance Industries, said, Silver Lake and its co-investors are valued partners as we continue to grow and transform the Indian digital ecosystem for the benefit of all Indians. We are pleased to have their confidence and support, as well as the benefit of their leadership in global technology investing and their valued network of relationships, as we drive the Indian Digital Society's transformation. I would like to emphasise that Silver Lake's additional investment in Jio Platforms, within a span of five weeks during the COVID-19 pandemic, is a strong endorsement of the intrinsic resilience of the Indian economy, which will surely grow bigger with comprehensive digital enablement."

The transaction is subject to regulatory and other customary approvals.

RIL is India's largest private sector company. Its activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, telecom and digital services.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit fell 38.74% to Rs 6,348 crore on 2.5% decline in revenue to Rs 151,209 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Shares of RIL rose 0.04% to end at Rs 1580.60 on Friday. The scrip gained 2.39% to hit an intraday and a record high of Rs 1617.70 after the company announced Mubadala deal.

