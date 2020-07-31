Simbhaoli Sugars consolidated net profit declines 33.92% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 11.97% to Rs 372.39 crore

Net profit of Simbhaoli Sugars declined 33.92% to Rs 16.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.97% to Rs 372.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 423.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 33.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 38.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.85% to Rs 1062.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1082.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

372.39423.041062.191082.236.0015.753.527.8424.7252.165.1831.2916.1840.32-38.73-16.5916.2124.53-33.52-38.72

