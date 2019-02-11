Simplex Castings reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.82 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Simplex Castings standalone net profit declines 89.47% in the September 2018 quarter
Simplex Castings standalone net profit rises 147.06% in the June 2018 quarter
Electrosteel Castings gets revision in credit ratings from CARE
Simplex Mills Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Simplex Infrastructures gets revision in credit ratings
-
Sales decline 61.84% to Rs 30.19 croreNet loss of Simplex Castings reported to Rs 5.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 61.84% to Rs 30.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 79.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales30.1979.12 -62 OPM %-7.157.44 -PBDT-5.303.32 PL PBT-9.360.33 PL NP-5.820.94 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU