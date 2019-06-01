Simplex Infrastructures standalone net profit rises 14.48% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 4.46% to Rs 1574.70 crore

Net profit of rose 14.48% to Rs 33.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 29.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 4.46% to Rs 1574.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1648.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.80% to Rs 122.56 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 116.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.77% to Rs 6041.46 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5766.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

