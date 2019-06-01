JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Board of Rudra Global Infra Products approves increase in authorised share capital and fund raising
Business Standard

Simplex Infrastructures standalone net profit rises 14.48% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 4.46% to Rs 1574.70 crore

Net profit of Simplex Infrastructures rose 14.48% to Rs 33.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 29.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 4.46% to Rs 1574.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1648.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.80% to Rs 122.56 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 116.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.77% to Rs 6041.46 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5766.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1574.701648.22 -4 6041.465766.21 5 OPM %11.658.43 -11.7611.27 - PBDT97.8983.18 18 351.38334.36 5 PBT59.7840.00 49 183.66150.92 22 NP33.6129.36 14 122.56116.95 5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 07:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU