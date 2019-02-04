Simplex Trading & Agencies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 1.10 croreNet loss of Simplex Trading & Agencies reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales reported to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.100 0 OPM %-3.640 -PBDT-0.070 0 PBT-0.070 0 NP-0.070 0
