JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

ABC India reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.19 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Sindhu Trade Links standalone net profit rises 31.48% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 20.09% to Rs 307.92 crore

Net profit of Sindhu Trade Links rose 31.48% to Rs 21.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 16.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 20.09% to Rs 307.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 256.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales307.92256.41 20 OPM %17.7017.20 -PBDT40.4130.84 31 PBT32.8025.65 28 NP21.0916.04 31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 13:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements