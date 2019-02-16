Sindhu Trade Links standalone net profit rises 31.48% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mercury Trade Links reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Sai Moh Auto links reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Capital Trade Links standalone net profit rises 12.90% in the June 2018 quarter
Mercator reports consolidated net loss of Rs 449.77 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Cimmco reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.34 crore in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 20.09% to Rs 307.92 croreNet profit of Sindhu Trade Links rose 31.48% to Rs 21.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 16.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 20.09% to Rs 307.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 256.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales307.92256.41 20 OPM %17.7017.20 -PBDT40.4130.84 31 PBT32.8025.65 28 NP21.0916.04 31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU