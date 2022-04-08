Sindhu Trade Links to issue bonus shares in 2:1 ratio

-
-
The board of Sindhu Trade Links has recommended bonus issue of shares in the ratio of 2:1.
The company proposes to issue 2 bonus equity shares to the existing shareholders for every 1 existing paid up equity share held by them as on a record date, to be fixed for the said purpose.
The announcement was made during market hours today.
Sindhu Trade Links is engaged in the business of transportation services, along with the trading of oil and lubricants. Its subsidiaries are engaged in media, automobiles and spare parts, bio-power generation and coal mining operations.
The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 28.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 as against net loss of Rs 8.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2020. Sales rose 36.24% YoY to Rs 281.50 crore in Q3 FY22.
The scrip rose 0.43% to currently trade at Rs 128.80 on the BSE.
In the past six months, the stock has zoomed 251.23% while the benchmark Sensex has lost 1.11% during the same period.
