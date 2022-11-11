Singer India standalone net profit rises 176.15% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 10.12% to Rs 114.79 croreNet profit of Singer India rose 176.15% to Rs 6.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 10.12% to Rs 114.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 127.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales114.79127.71 -10 OPM %1.702.70 -PBDT2.233.76 -41 PBT1.713.21 -47 NP6.602.39 176
