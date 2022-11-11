JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Total Transport Systems consolidated net profit declines 24.44% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Singer India standalone net profit rises 176.15% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 10.12% to Rs 114.79 crore

Net profit of Singer India rose 176.15% to Rs 6.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 10.12% to Rs 114.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 127.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales114.79127.71 -10 OPM %1.702.70 -PBDT2.233.76 -41 PBT1.713.21 -47 NP6.602.39 176

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU