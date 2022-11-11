Singer India standalone net profit rises 176.15% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 10.12% to Rs 114.79 crore

Net profit of Singer India rose 176.15% to Rs 6.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 10.12% to Rs 114.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 127.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.114.79127.711.702.702.233.761.713.216.602.39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)