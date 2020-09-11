JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sensex, Nifty end with minor gains
Business Standard

Sintex Plastics Technology reports consolidated net loss of Rs 320.88 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 89.83% to Rs 83.14 crore

Net Loss of Sintex Plastics Technology reported to Rs 320.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 642.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 89.83% to Rs 83.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 817.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales83.14817.24 -90 OPM %-14.33-4.44 -PBDT-70.58-111.24 37 PBT-105.28-171.66 39 NP-320.88-642.79 50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, September 11 2020. 15:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU