Sintex Plastics Technology reports consolidated net loss of Rs 320.88 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 89.83% to Rs 83.14 croreNet Loss of Sintex Plastics Technology reported to Rs 320.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 642.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 89.83% to Rs 83.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 817.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales83.14817.24 -90 OPM %-14.33-4.44 -PBDT-70.58-111.24 37 PBT-105.28-171.66 39 NP-320.88-642.79 50
