Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.65 crore in the June 2019 quarter

Sales rise 72.59% to Rs 150.03 crore

Net Loss of Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises reported to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against net loss of Rs 8.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales rose 72.59% to Rs 150.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 86.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales150.0386.93 73 OPM %4.06-2.69 -PBDT0.89-7.19 LP PBT-0.65-8.13 92 NP-0.65-8.13 92

First Published: Mon, July 22 2019. 16:52 IST

