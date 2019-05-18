JUST IN
Sita Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.08 crore

Net profit of Sita Enterprises remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 43.48% to Rs 0.13 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 20.51% to Rs 0.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.080.08 0 0.310.39 -21 OPM %50.0075.00 -48.3956.41 - PBDT0.050.06 -17 0.160.28 -43 PBT0.050.06 -17 0.160.28 -43 NP0.040.04 0 0.130.23 -43

